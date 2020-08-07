Good news to share? Email N-G Vice President Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com to submit information
Recent Urbana High graduate Jaden Johnson has been awarded the inaugural Excellence in Leadership Scholarship by Spherion Owner Community. The scholarship — $2,500 toward higher education — was created in honor of former Spherion President Sandy Mazur.
Johnson plans to attend Northern Illinois University and major in mechatronics engineering. The goal: Create a companion robot for children who are long-term hospital patients.
“Jaden represents the best of the qualities that Sandy possesses,” said Cindy Somers, owner of Spherion offices in Champaign, Rantoul, Charleston and Decatur. “We’ve been inspired by Sandy’s legacy and are delighted to be able to recognize the achievements of Jaden as he moves forward with furthering his skills at NIU.”
Among Johnson’s many accomplishments: creating a permanent “Blessing Box” at C-U Church in Urbana that allows the community to contribute food and toiletry items for those with food insecurity to use free of charge. The member of the Class of 2020 also was heavy into volunteer work (more than 250 hours in each of the last two years).
“As one of the judges, we had some amazing submissions, but Jaden’s application was extraordinary,” Mazur said. “He truly embodies the mindset of ‘paying it forward’ and is a great example of leading by example. As someone who saw a need in the community and decided to fix it with a ‘blessing box’ similar to a community library, Jaden is in a class of his own. We are excited to see what he will go on to do in the future.”