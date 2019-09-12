Barkstall Elementary School students Denise Heidbreder (3rd grade), left, and Audrey Seyfert (1st grade) examine the inside of the limousine they just boarded at the school in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The pair were two of the top six selling students for Barkstall in a recent fundraiser supporting its art and music departments get to ride in style with their principal by boarding a limousine to Marble Slab Creamery.