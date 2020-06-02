URBANA — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Illinois is asking all units to curtail hiring, reduce travel and non-personnel expenses and slow down or postpone non-vital capital projects.
The UI System also isn’t providing its regular merit-based raises this year, instead limiting increases to “compression, equity and promotional adjustments only,” President Tim Killeen and other administrators said in a mass email today.
“If our financial circumstances turn out to be better than expected, we will reconsider this decision later in the year,” Killeen wrote.
Senior executives in the UI System and on its three campuses will also take a 10-percent pay cut for six months of the upcoming academic year, with the savings going toward an emergency aid relief fund created to support students hardest hit financially by the pandemic.
Athletic Director Josh Whitman, football coach Lovie Smith and men's basketball coach Brad Underwood have volunteered to take the same reduction, Urbana Chancellor Robert Jones said.
“We believe these steps, if implemented diligently, will help us manage the financial shortfall we face without resorting to furloughs or significant layoffs, actions we hope to avoid unless the situation worsens,” Killeen wrote.
He noted that the UI has faced financial challenges before, such as during the 2016-17 state budget impasse.
“Together, we made many hard decisions, but we advanced our missions and thrived amid adversity,” Killeen wrote.
Last month, Chief Financial Officer Avijit Ghosh said the financial hit to the UI System from the pandemic would be at least $167 million this fiscal year.
Nearly $50 million of that comes from adjustments to student fees for housing, dining and other activities, he said.
While the UI received about $63 million in CARES Act funding, half of that went to students for financial aid.
“Unfortunately, that funding will not be enough to cover our costs,” Killeen wrote, referring to the federal relief funding. “The fiscal challenges are likely to deepen in the coming months as the impact of the pandemic continues.”
In a separate mass email, Jones said administrators would host a budget and finance briefing at noon Friday.
He said the impact to the Urbana campus through July is expected to exceed $81 million.
“This estimate is expected to grow as we move through the summer and into the fall,” Jones said. “In particular, we must anticipate and plan for potential tuition losses due to pandemic-imposed restrictions on residential programs, ability of international students to travel and attendance decisions by our returning students.”
In addition to the steps outlined by Killeen, Jones said the Urbana campus would delay strategic planning investments, review hiring processes to ensure they’re critical and pool cash reserves to offset increased costs and reduced revenues.
“We expect many vacant positions to remain open for an extended period,” he said.
While he said the Urbana campus is “beginning to evaluate the possibility of early retirement programs," Jones said that “furloughs, pay reductions and layoffs, and across-the-board budget cuts are not in our current financial planning and we will employ other mitigation strategies before we consider any such options.”