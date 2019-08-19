URBANA — A member of the Champaign County Board has resigned.
On Monday afternoon, Democrat Tanisha King-Taylor sent a note to county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales to formally resign from her seat in District 10, which covers southeast Urbana.
The resignation takes effect immediately.
“The resignation was a surprise to me,” Rosales told The News-Gazette.
“It has been a great pleasure to serve with so many passionate people that keep constituents at the forefront of decision making,” said King-Taylor. “I have been a resident of Champaign County my entire adult life, and there is no other place that I would have rather called home. I know that the work ahead for the county will continue to keep constituents and vulnerable groups at the forefront of decisions.
King-Taylor had been director of the tenant union at the University of Illinois.
She defeated county board member Chris Stohr in the Democratic primary in District 10 in March 2018 by a margin of about 600 votes out of 2,472 cast.
Earlier this year, King-Taylor took a job at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, announcing on Twitter that she would become interim chief inclusion officer with the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio.
She has been absent from committee meetings and regular meetings since that time.
Rosales said he has 60 days to fill King-Taylor’s vacancy.
“I will notifiy both the Democratic and Republican parties and let them know the seat is available,” Rosales said. “Then, after I receive a recommendation from the county chair of the Democratic Party, I will make an appointment.”