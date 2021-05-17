CHAMPAIGN - A fire contained to the kitchen of a northwest Champaign home has displaced a family.
Eastern Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Brian Smith said firefighters were called to a split-level home in the 2300 block of Campbell Drive about 1:50 p.m. Sunday.
“The Savoy fire chief was in the area and used a fire extinguisher to slow it down but he was not able to extinguish it,” said Smith. “We had it under control within five minutes.”
The fire damage in the kitchen and the smoke throughout the rest of the house have made the residence unlivable for a while, Smith said. Residents were home and able to get out safely.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said it appeared to have started on the stove and spread quickly.
No damage estimate was available.