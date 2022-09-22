RANTOUL — Fire in the kitchen caused an estimated $20,000 damage to a Rantoul residence Wednesday night.

Fire Chief Chad Smith said the home at 725 Embassy Row was damaged.

The fire was not cooking-related, Smith said, and started in the area of a pantry cabinet. He said there was nothing suspicious about fire, which remains under investigation.

There were no injuries. Three cats were found alive in the home.

Twenty-one firefighters responded to the 7:26 p.m. call. They cleared the scene at 8:35 p.m.

Gifford and Thomasboro firefighters also responded.

Our County Editor

Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette's Our County section and former editor of the Rantoul Press. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com.

