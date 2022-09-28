GEORGETOWN — Eric Kizer believes in challenging himself to keep fresh.
“I think when you get bored and complacent, it can get kind of dangerous in this line of work. If you keep yourself interested in your career” it’s not as easy to burn out.
Kizer accepted his latest challenge during the summer, when he agreed to become Georgetown’s new chief of police after 21 years at the Danville Police Department — retiring in June as a lieutenant.
“Police work, it’s a long career, and you always want to challenge yourself and try different things,” Kizer said. “That’s what I’ve always tried to do. This is my latest challenge.”
Kizer took over leadership of a department that is budgeted for seven full-time and four part-time officers. But like many police departments these days, Georgetown’s is not fully staffed.
The department is down three full-time officers. One candidate will soon enter the Police Training Institute to join the Georgetown department, and Kizer hopes to add another full-timer as well.
Originally from Champaign, Kizer worked at the Champaign County jail for about a year before he was hired as a patrolman in Danville, primarily working second shift. He spent a year in investigations beginning in 2005, and a year later joined the crime scene unit.
One of the most memorable cases Kizer was involved in happened about five years ago. The department received a shots-fired call. Kizer decided to take the back way into the housing project where a woman had been shot and killed.
En route, a man flagged him down.
“I thought they might be a witness or wanting to ask me if I heard something. He looked at me and said, ‘I’m the one you’re looking for. I did it.’”
He had shot and killed his girlfriend.
“I’m hearing the radio traffic, and they’re looking for the shooter. I’m sitting here with the guy who confessed to me that he shot and killed someone, and I can’t get on the radio” because of all the air traffic.
Kizer radioed that he needed a car with a cage in it to transport the suspect. But his supervisor said he couldn’t spare a squad car with a cage unit because they were looking for the suspect.
“I said, ‘I’ve got the suspect here with me.’”
“They say the first 48” are the most important to solve a crime. “We had it done in the first 10 minutes.”
Kizer said crime-scene investigation “type of stuff” is his strong suit.
“I concentrate on that quite a bit,” he said. “I got a lot of practice in Danville.”
The Georgetown police chief post came open when Ephraim Bolin retired. Kizer said he inherited a department that “has been run pretty well.”
“I’ve been blessed to work with the people here. I’m not going to reinvent the wheel. It’s been a well-run department.”
He said Bolin and Capt. Whitney Renaker have been helpful in the transition.
Kizer likes Georgetown.
“It’s an older community,” he said. It’s a hard-working kind of blue-collar type place. A lot of people work in Danville, Tilton, Westville, Paris, even across the state line in Terre Haute.
“I met a lot of great people in Danville, but Georgetown, they’re friendly. They’re a pretty diverse community. I haven’t gotten a cross word with anyone from here yet. They seem to be more laid back and more accepting of things. That’s nothing against the citizens of Danville. There’s a lot of great people in Danville.”
Kizer said he was enjoying retirement, but “I think my girlfriend was more tired of me being at home than anything else. She was running out of honey-do staff. You work harder at home than you do at work.”
Kizer has three adult children and a 4-year-old, and his girlfriend, Joanie Holland, has a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old.