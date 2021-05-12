URBANA — A Lake County man who allegedly fatally shot a man and took the man’s child in central Illinois is in the Champaign County Jail.
Christopher D. McGaha, 29, of Gurnee, was arraigned Wednesday in Urbana on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery to police, and possession of weapons by a felon.
In Coles County, State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said he has charged McGaha with the first-degree murder of Quintin Turner, 34, of Martin, Tenn.
When McGaha will appear before a judge in Charleston is uncertain.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Illinois State Police were first alerted to McGaha about 1:30 a.m. Monday when troopers received a call that there were pedestrians walking north on Interstate 57.
Troopers could find no sign of pedestrians but located a car on the side of the road near the northern border of Coles County. Inside was a man dead of a gunshot wound to the head and his 11-year-old son asleep in the back seat.
The boy told troopers he had been sleeping and heard a pop but did not see the shooting. He told them his 9-year-old sister and McGaha had been in the car and were gone.
Contacting the boy’s family members, police obtained information about McGaha and were able to ping his cellphone. They found him and the missing girl about 11:30 a.m. outside a business in the 900 block of West Marketview Drive in Champaign.
Police took them to the Champaign police station for questioning and brought along a duffle bag that McGaha had with him.
Rietz said after obtaining a search warrant for the bag, police found a rifle, ammunition, and four magazines for the AR-15 style gun. Empty boxes for those items had been found in the trunk of the car on the side of I-57, Rietz said.
McGaha had a tomahawk strapped to his arm, she said.
After questioning McGaha, police went to take him into custody by handcuffing him and McGaha became aggressive, pushing them into walls. They eventually got him under control and transferred him to the county jail Monday evening.
Meantime, the children were sent to Tennessee to stay with a relative.
Rietz said McGaha has previous felony convictions from Kane and Lake counties for aggravated battery, burglary and theft.
She said it’s possible that more charges could be filed. Conviction of aggravated kidnapping is punishable by up to natural life in prison.
The murder charge is being prosecuted by the Coles County State’s Attorney since the body was found in that county.