CHAMPAIGN — Hundreds of people not ready to say goodbye to Kam’s have only one message for other University of Illinois students ahead of the popular bar’s planned move — “Storm KAM’S, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”
That’s the name of a Sept. 1 Facebook event that already has more than 500 people saying they plan to attend and more than 1,500 others who are listed as “interested.”
It’s a local take on a recent trend in Facebook events planning mass actions, the most popular of which has about 1.9 million users planning to storm Area 51 in Lincoln County, Nev., on Sept. 20.
The Facebook event’s description notes that people should “forget about Area 51, KAMS is where we are needed in September. They can’t tear the place down if we’re still there ...”
But what started as just a funny meme turned into something more for Jacob Rajlich, a civil engineering student at the UI, who is hosting the event. He said he doesn’t have any real plans to storm the popular East Daniel Street bar at all, “but this might actually happen. They might actually show up.”
It’s a testament, Rajlich added, to the unpopularity of plans to move the bar to the corner of First and Green streets from its longtime home in the busy 600 block of East Daniel Street, which will be redeveloped. Expected to go in: a new apartment/retail/office complex.
Rajlich said he’s amazed “they’re still building” apartments as not every student “wants to live there or can afford to.” He said unique spots on campus are disappearing and being replaced by “high-rise luxury apartments that don’t provide anything for the campus environment other than housing.”
“It’s tough,” Rajlich said. “The new one won’t be the same. My friends introduced it to me, and I’ve been going back ever since. If there was a single place outside of sporting events that truly feels like Illinois it would be Kam’s.”
The closing date for Kam’s has been up in the air all summer. Scott Cochrane, the bar’s owner, didn’t shed more light on the issue when contacted this week by News-Gazette Media.
“Nobody is more frustrated than me,” he said. “I’m the owner, and I don’t know what’s going to happen. When I do know, I’ll let everyone know.
“There are just so many moving parts, we’re trying to find out when the building is starting and when the new one will be done.”
Cochrane also said he appreciated Rajilich’s efforts, as well as the “love everyone has for the place.” But he doesn’t want anyone storming it.
“If they all want to come at once, they can. But they won’t be storming in there,” he said. “I don’t think there’s too many people who will storm through me. It’s just kids talking.”
Cochrane added that “progress is coming” and that the new Kam’s will be a “better place.”
“They’ll remember the old one, but the new one is going to help wash away some of that nostalgia,” Cochrane said. “The new place will ease the pain. I know they love the place. It’s a special place. I worked there, I know it’s a special place.
“But I understand what the bones of the bar are, and if you take something with good bones, it has a good heart and we can grow this place again.”