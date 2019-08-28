URBANA — An Urbana man who participated in mugging a man for cellphones has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Michael Dorsey, 19, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, pleaded guilty to robbery in July and was sentenced Monday by Judge Roger Webber.
His sentence, however, was agreed upon by Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman and Dorsey’s attorney, Steve Sarm of Champaign, sparing Webber from having to decide.
Dorsey, along with Billiamin Rosenje, 20, of Urbana and Darius Bradley, 20, of Chicago, all pleaded guilty to robbing cellphones from a man who had gone to a North Lincoln apartment complex on Nov. 17 to sell them.
Instead, Bradley got in the man’s car while Rosenje and Dorsey punched him through the car window, then pulled him out so that the trio could pummel him. They also took two phones from him.
Rosenje pleaded guilty and was sentenced in May to three years in prison and was recommended for boot camp. Bradley pleaded guilty in July for the same sentence as Dorsey: 30 months of probation.