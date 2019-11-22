CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a shooting late Thursday night that left three men injured, two seriously.
A release said about 10:30 p.m., police were notified of shots heard near State Street and Bradley Avenue. As they were investigating, they were told three wounded men had arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle.
Less than 30 minutes later, police found the apparent crime scene in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue, about three blocks to the northwest of where the shots had been heard.
They found a gun, shell casings and cannabis, and evidence to suggest that the shooter, standing outside the car, fired into the car, hitting it and the victims inside.
“Preliminary investigation shows there are indications this could have been a robbery attempt,” said police department spokesman Tom Yelich.
He was unable to say if detectives had interviewed the victims — two are 19 and one is 20 — or if there were other witnesses to the shootings.
One of the men was treated and released. He did not have the conditions of the others.
The car they showed up in at the hospital had damage that appeared to be gunshots.
Police have not made any arrests and ask that anyone with information call the department at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.