CHAMPAIGN — A late-night shooting sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital with two gunshot wounds, police said today.
At approximately 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, Champaign police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the shooting occurred outdoors, possibly following an argument. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
Police ask that anyone with information to call 217-351-4545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.