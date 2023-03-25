BLOOMINGTON — Prairie Central seniors Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr were supposed to compete Saturday morning in the Illinois Top Times Class 2A boys’ track and field meet.
Bazzell had qualified in high jump and the 60-meter hurdles and Fehr in pole vault.
The two Hawks still maintained a presence at the unofficial indoor state meet inside Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center, despite their young lives tragically being cut short six days prior.
Meet officials and attendees arranged for tributes to Bazzell and Fehr, who died last Sunday in a sledding accident in Colorado.
Photographer Dan Chamness documented Bazzell’s track and field gear being laid within the lane five starting blocks from which Bazzell was scheduled to take off in the third and final 60 hurdles preliminary Saturday morning.
Two lanes away, Prairie Central sophomore Hudson Ault competed in the same race. One in which he expected to battle alongside his teammate Bazzell.
Prairie Central gear also was laid in both the high jump and pole vault areas prior to those two events beginning on Saturday morning.
A tribute to @PCHS_Hawks Drew Fehr and Dylan Bazzell at the Illinois Top Times meet at Shirk Center— JD Raucci (@JD_Raucci) March 25, 2023
Drew was a top pole vaulter in the state
Dylan a top-seeded high jumper and hurdler
These Hawks Forever certainly missed at unofficial indoor state pic.twitter.com/31q83MBJZc
Bazzell was 18 years old, and Fehr was 17 years old.