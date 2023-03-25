BLOOMINGTON — Prairie Central seniors Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr were supposed to compete Saturday morning in the Illinois Top Times Class 2A boys’ track and field meet.

Bazzell had qualified in high jump and the 60-meter hurdles and Fehr in pole vault.

The two Hawks still maintained a presence at the unofficial indoor state meet inside Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center, despite their young lives tragically being cut short six days prior.

Meet officials and attendees arranged for tributes to Bazzell and Fehr, who died last Sunday in a sledding accident in Colorado.

Photographer Dan Chamness documented Bazzell’s track and field gear being laid within the lane five starting blocks from which Bazzell was scheduled to take off in the third and final 60 hurdles preliminary Saturday morning.

Dylan Bazzell tribute 1

The track gear of Prairie Central senior Dylan Bazzell is positioned in the starting blocks for Saturday’s 60-meter hurdles at the Illinois Top Times meet in Bloomington. It was part of a tribute to Bazzell and classmate Drew Fehr, who died last Sunday in a sledding accident. Lives Remembered — B-1

Two lanes away, Prairie Central sophomore Hudson Ault competed in the same race. One in which he expected to battle alongside his teammate Bazzell.

Prairie Central tribute 2

Prairie Central sophomore Hudson Ault, middle, prepares for his 60-meter hurdles preliminary on Saturday morning at the Illinois Top Times Class 2A boys’ indoor track and field meet at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center in Bloomington. Ault was supposed to compete alongside teammate Dylan Bazzell in the event. Bazzell died last Sunday in a tragic sledding accident.

Prairie Central gear also was laid in both the high jump and pole vault areas prior to those two events beginning on Saturday morning.

Bazzell was 18 years old, and Fehr was 17 years old.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).