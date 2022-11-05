URBANA — A Champaign County judge Saturday reversed an earlier order limiting a top staffer from the Champaign County clerk’s office from dealing with election business after election ballots were seen in her unattended car last month.
After hearing from rival attorneys early Saturday morning, Judge Anna Benjamin dissolved the temporary order she had entered about 15 hours earlier that would have sidelined Michelle Jett, director of operations for County Clerk Aaron Ammons, through the elections.
The judge said there was a factual dispute over whether ballots an election judge saw Oct. 24 in Jett’s car at the Brookens Administrative Center were official or unofficial test ballots. The judge will hold another hearing Monday on the dispute.
Ammons, a Democrat who also serves as the recorder and is running for re-election, called the filing “frivolous” and an attempt by local Republicans to “cast aspersions on the security of our elections in Champaign County and to discourage people from participating.”
Decatur attorney Jerrold Stocks filed the suit Friday on behalf of Republican county board member Jim McGuire, who’s running for re-election.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who represents Ammons’ office, agreed the suit is politically motivated.
“This is a dedicated employee who took an oath to protect the integrity of the election process and it is absolutely outrageous that the Republican party, on the eve of an election, would use her in an attempt to embarrass Mr. Ammons,” said Rietz.
Stocks said that he and McGuire are not satisfied with Rietz’s explanation that the election judge saw a test ballot.
“We don’t think this situation is capable of explanation other than some scenario that is grossly negligent,” said Stocks.
Rietz said the ballots that the election judge saw, photographed and reported to authorities have been shredded. She explained that is what Jett had intended to do with them but threw them in the seat of her car, which Rietz kindly described as “disorganized.”
Rietz said Jett printed the test ballots using her own personal information, making them appear official. But a cut left corner, visible in the photographs taken by the election judge, suggested they were on test paper.
Rietz said Jett is embarrassed by her sloppiness.
“She is absolutely mortified about that, that an incredible amount of resources have been used because of this. There is nothing illegal or nefarious about it. These are not official ballots. They could not be run through because of the cut corner. Additionally, she writes spoiled or test on the face but you can’t see that (in the photos by the election judge.)”
Ammons called it “demoralizing” for his employee to be “targeted and dragged through a lawsuit and a restraining order” for trying to do her job.
“It is a form of intimidation and assault on our election workers and makes it difficult for us to find election judges, workers and it’s part and parcel of the reasons why … other county clerks are resigning all over the country,” said Ammons, who has held that office since 2018.
Stocks responded that even if what Jett did was a simple mistake, Ammons can reassign her.
“When you are one of the individuals charged with the conduct of an election and its integrity and you are the one responsible for the human error that minimally diminishes confidence in the process, what remedy do we seek other than the most narrowly tailored remedy, which is the removal of the human error from the process?”
“Aaron Ammons has the authority to reassign her. He has a question on the appearance side of things. What are the appearances when this question is raised? The fact that the judge has said, ‘Come in on Monday and let’s dig down deeper,’ makes perfect sense,” said Stocks.
“I don’t see any huge victors or huge losers. The issue is known, transparent and open to the public and we will work it out,” he said.
Stocks applauded the unidentified election judge, who saw Jett get out of the car the ballots were in and told election officials and police.
In an affidavit, the election judge said s/he noticed a lot of items on the front seat and the floor of Jett’s car, including “an unsealed large white envelope, with a stack of ballots in it. On the floor, there was at least one single ballot laying amongst the other items on the floor.”
The judge reported what s/he saw on the night of Oct. 24 to the Protect the Vote hotline, which said it would report the information to the State Board of Elections. Protect the Vote recommended s/he report the incident to police.
The election judge talked with Champaign County sheriff’s investigators on Oct. 26, and handed over the photos, only to have the detectives tell the election judge to report it to Illinois State Police. Deputies said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman’s presence on the ballot could constitute a conflict for their department.
Illinois State Police contacted the election judge Oct. 28 and met with that person Oct. 30. As of Friday, the election judge had not heard back from state police investigators.
McGuire then filed suit.
“At what point do you pull the trigger on the next level of relief?” asked Stocks, defending McGuire’s right to seek judicial intervention. “This is one that we did what we were supposed to do and nothing happened.”