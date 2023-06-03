PEORIA — Le Roy's first trip to the IHSA state softball tournament ended with a win.

Now it's time to celebrate.

The history-making Panthers rallied past Goreville 4-3 in the third-place game at the Class 1A tournament on Saturday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

The school and community planned to celebrate the team when it returns to Le Roy at 1 p.m. at Dud Berry Gymnasium.

Coach Doug Hageman's team finished 33-7.

Trailing 2-0 on Saturday, the Panthers scored four times in the third inning. Morgan Fleming and Natalie Loy each had two RBI.

Lilly Long scattered nine hits in a complete-game effort.

 

Tags