PEORIA — Le Roy's first trip to the IHSA state softball tournament ended with a win.
Now it's time to celebrate.
The history-making Panthers rallied past Goreville 4-3 in the third-place game at the Class 1A tournament on Saturday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
The school and community planned to celebrate the team when it returns to Le Roy at 1 p.m. at Dud Berry Gymnasium.
Coach Doug Hageman's team finished 33-7.
Trailing 2-0 on Saturday, the Panthers scored four times in the third inning. Morgan Fleming and Natalie Loy each had two RBI.
Lilly Long scattered nine hits in a complete-game effort.