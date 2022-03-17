MAHOMET — The new superintendent of the Mahomet-Seymour school district won’t be working far from his roots.
The school board on March 21 is expected to hire Kenny Lee, a Paxton native, as the successor to Lindsey Hall.
Lee is in his sixth year as superintendent of the Minooka Community High School District. He previously served as superintendent in Watseka for six years.
Lee’s public education career began in McLean County, first as a business teacher before serving as principal of Parkside Junior High School in Normal.
Lee said he is honored to be selected for the position.
“Having grown up in nearby Ford County, I appreciate the rich history and great reputation of the school district and community,” Lee said. “I am more than excited to begin building relationships with all stakeholders, and looking forward to becoming a Bulldog.”
Board President Max McComb said Lee emerged through the interview and selection process as “an experienced and highly respected leader in Illinois.”
“He is a tremendous match for our school district. We are thrilled to welcome him to Mahomet-Seymour schools as our new superintendent.”
A reception welcoming Lee is set from 6:15 to 7 p.m. at Middletown Prairie Elementary School prior to the March 21 board meeting. The public is invited.