It’s been quite an interesting journey for BARB ROBBINS, who began her career as a University of Illinois police officer 23 years ago. Taking advantage of free tuition, she obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the UI while working full-time as a patrol officer and teaching other police officers part-time. Recently promoted to lieutenant, Robbins is now in administration and readjusting to departmental life after a 10-year assignment to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.
The full interview is above; selected excerpts are below.
FBI field offices have task forces for terrorism, drugs and child pornography on which local police officers can serve if they fit the bill. Tell us about your service with the Champaign office’s terrorism task force.
If a department wants to give up an officer, they can go to one of those task forces. I was originally supposed to go for three years and I like to say my department forgot about me because I ended up there for 10 years.
You are treated like an agent. My territory was Kankakee to Effingham. Anyone who called in any type of information to the FBI, it would get put out to whoever was in the office. Say we got school threats in Effingham to shoot up the school or do harm, I would go and investigate that.
Explain the task force’s role investigating the 2017 kidnapping and murder of Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.
When the kidnapping happened, it started out at the UI, but we only have so many resources. When we realized this was a real issue, we reached out to the FBI because I’m the liaison. I spearheaded (the effort to) let the FBI get involved because (it has) a quicker way to look at phones, computers, all the electronics.
If we could have gotten all that stuff and sent it off to the state crime lab, it could have been months before we got it all back. The FBI had people in Springfield who can look at that stuff right away.
Besides 25 to 30 FBI agents from Springfield and Champaign, there were a lot of different local police detectives helping bring Brendt Christensen to justice. What was your role?
By having me on the task force, I was able to keep the university up to speed and I was able to work with the FBI (on) how the UI works, not wanting to give out too much information to people who did not have a need to know. That was my job, to work both sides of the case.
I had top-secret clearance, so I could talk to all the police departments and the UI. Everybody who helped us with this case took ownership and were very happy to see closure.
What were your duties when former President Barack Obama was in Urbana in September 2018 to accept an award for ethics in public service?
I was assigned to work with the staff of the Secret Service at the UI president’s house. I know the people, the resources, the terrain, the exit plan. That’s an advantage because they are just coming in from out of town and don’t know the lay of the university. He was moving to several different places. I got to work with them and be the security in the house.
Tell us about your new administrative duties.
I was promoted June 2 to lieutenant. Because I have my master’s in education, (UI Police) Chief (Craig) Stone has put me in charge of departmental training, accreditation, crime prevention and recruiting. When I first started in police work, they didn’t have any mandates. Now (police officer candidates) are up to about 13 classes they are mandated to have. Accreditation is making sure every policy at the police department is up to date and is going with the best practices.
All that sounds a bit overwhelming.
I’m a little bit of a workaholic. I just keep wanting to go. I’m not done. You either like (police work) or you don’t. This is a great profession, a great career, but you have to work at it, work at trying to be a positive person because you’re dealing a lot of times with negative people all day long who may or may not want to talk with you, so it’s very hard to stay individually motivated.