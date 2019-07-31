For close to 20 years, HEIDI HEWKIN has tried to put her sociology degree to work helping young offenders in Champaign County get on the straight-and-narrow path. As the juvenile probation officer who makes sentencing recommendations to the judges, her opinion holds great weight.
This week on staff writer Mary Schenk's podcast, "Legally Speaking," Hewkin shares insight into the work of the juvenile probation officers.
What goes in to the “social investigation” reports you are preparing for the judges about to sentence a child?
Their parent or guardian is supposed to come with them (so we can get as much information as possible). I explain to them, "It’s kind of like a book report about you." What the judges know about them is what’s in that police report. (The social investigation includes) any kind of educational information: where they go to school, if they go to school, are they involved in mental health services, any kind of drug and alcohol treatment, if they are using substances.
Beside preparing those reports for the judges, you also run that Juvenile Court Alternative Initiative program to keep youngsters out of the justice system. Tell us about that.
It’s a diversion program very similar to court supervision or conditional discharge. ... Sometimes the state will say, "We don’t necessarily think this is a case that needs to go all the way to sentencing so we are going to offer you this opportunity to participate in this diversion program." The state’s attorney has an agreement with the minor that if they participate in this program voluntarily and complete the program successfully, the state will dismiss the charges against them. So it’s a really good opportunity for the kids, especially if they have felony cases, to get everything taken care of. They still are held responsible. They still have to go to court. They still have sanctions that they have to complete but they have that opportunity where they can get all this taken care of and start fresh.
Can you give some examples of what is expected?
Going to school as directed, attending court hearings, following household rules. You can’t smoke weed or cigarettes. They are going to be required to do community service, they may be required to do some sort of counseling. They may have curfews. They can be credited for academic success towards their public service. We all think — and the judges do too — that education for these kids is key. I’d much rather see my kids in school than on the side of the road picking up cans.
The goal of the juvenile court is to rehabilitate, not incarcerate, right?
The goal is to rehabilitate, getting these kids to do what they know is right. If a young person is given the opportunity (for a community-based sentence) they come back for review hearings and if they are doing what they are supposed to do, I tell them they hold the key to if they ever go back to jail again. If they are doing what the judge tells them to do, they are good. If they leave the courtroom and go out and continue what got them in trouble in the first place, they are going to wind up back in jail and that’s on them.