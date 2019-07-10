CHAMPAIGN — Despite succession planning that has been going on more than a year, Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb is a little nervous about Deputy Chief Troy Daniels walking out the door today.
“Troy has 18 years as deputy chief. The institutional knowledge he possesses is invaluable and very helpful,” said Cobb, who joked that he couldn’t promote Daniels because Daniels had done almost every job in the department but his own.
Cobb has known Daniels since 1992, when Cobb began as an Urbana police officer. Daniels had already been a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy for seven years, so they crossed paths occasionally.
In 1996, when Daniels was a relatively new Champaign police officer, the two worked together in the aftermath of the spring tornado that heavily damaged homes in east Urbana.
“Chief (Don) Carter showed up with 25 (Champaign) officers to help. Troy was one of them, and he stayed there for days working a fixed post,” said Cobb, recalling that Daniels had a book in his hand studying for the sergeant’s exam while he worked.
The always-willing-to-pitch-in Daniels recently sat down with staff writer Mary Schenk to reflect on his 34 years in law enforcement, doing all kinds of jobs. Listen to the full conversation is below, and check out some excerpts below that.
After two years patrolling county highways, you began investigating drug crimes. What influence did that have on your career?
“I worked undercover with the Interagency Task Force. At that time, it was headed by (sheriff’s) Capt. Walt Wolfe, who became Chief Deputy Walt Wolfe. I actually consider him to be my primary mentor when it comes to investigations and how to treat people and get informants. He taught me more than I deserved to ever learn from anyone. I was able to spend about 4½ years as a detective at the sheriff’s office before I came over to Champaign. I was exposed to several murders and high-profile cases, and it really taught me how to build the nuts and bolts of a case from the ground up.”
Along the way, you were adding college degrees and teaching other police officers. What about management appealed to you?
“I always wanted to ... make sure that the troops were taken care of, that they got the right training, the right equipment, and cases were successfully solved. I always felt like if you’re in management you can help assure that more.”
“The good thing about being a police officer, whether you ever go into management or not, you are leading every day on every call you go in to.”
How has the Champaign schools resource officer program, which you helped develop, worked?
“Ninety-nine percent of what our school resource officers do ... is develop positive relationships. ... But they are also there to help protect the school and other students. Unfortunately, there’s going to be a small group of students who have problems, and they can be dangerous at times and have to be dealt with. At the same time, there’s lot of kids just messing up as kids.
“We have vastly cut down on the number of kids each year who are arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center because of the school resource officer program. And when there have been serious fights in the building ... we have officers present quickly that can help minimize the damage that can happen between kids.”
You have been involved in Champaign County Crime Stoppers since 1995 and active in the state and national groups. Talk about your commitment to Crime Stoppers.
“With the detective and detective supervisory roles I had, I knew it’s that little bit of information, that arrow pointed toward a person, saying this is the person who did it. And now you can start to build a case, if they are the one who did it, if that tip is correct. I now know just how important that one little bit of evidence is. My passion as I go into retirement is to help Crime Stoppers USA grow even more powerful.”
“There is legislation in Illinois that allows for a portion of (fines) for convictions to go to Crime Stoppers ... So it’s beautiful. Bad guys are funding other bad guys getting caught.”
As the deputy chief who reviews use of force by officers, what are your thoughts on that and the use of police body cameras?
“The body cameras have been a wonderful thing. They mostly protect police officers, but what they do is they accurately show what’s going on at the event. That just helps the truth.”
“After reviewing for a year and a half many, many, many dozens of force cases, the true story of police officers in the country is not that police officers occasionally make mistakes, because they are human. They are going to. The true story is that officers don’t use the force that they could to protect themselves because they really want to make sure they’re doing the right thing. I see so many times officers put themselves in harm’s way to deal with a situation and they deal with it compassionately, empathetically and professionally. They could very well use more force based on what they are seeing or experiencing and they do not. That is the true story.”