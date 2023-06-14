Get top headlines sent to your inbox each morning by clicking here
Roger Beals helped make Chrisman boys' basketball into a state powerhouse during his days coaching the Cardinals.
Today, Chrisman and all those who knew the long-time coach are mourning his death.
Beals died on Tuesday night, Chrisman Superintendent Jim Acklin confirmed to The News-Gazette on Wednesday afternoon. Mr. Beals was 85 years old.
Mr. Beals guided Chrisman to Class A state tournament in 1985 and 1987 at Assembly Hall in Champaign, with Chrisman placing second in 1985 and third in 1987.
An Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, Mr. Beals coached the Chrisman boys' basketball team from 1969 until 1992. He never had a losing record in his 23 seasons coaching the Cardinals, finishing with a record of 541-107 at the tiny school in Edgar County near the Illinois-Indiana border.
All told, Chrisman won 14 regional titles and four sectional titles under the old two-class systeym with Mr. Beals on the sidelines, and the Cardinals won at least 20 games in 21 of his 23 seasons.
The basketball court Chrisman plays on at the high school was named in his honor in January 2013, and Mr. Beals was a consistent presence at the school even well after his retirement from coaching and teaching.
Mr. Beals was also a successful cross-country coach at Chrisman, helping the Cardinals win Class A state titles in that sport in 1988 with both the boys' cross-country and girls' cross-country teams.
Acklin said funeral services and a visitation for Mr. Beals will be held at Chrisman High School on Saturday, June 24, at a time to be determined.
"I coached against him because he was the cross-country coach, and that was the beginning of my cross-country phase," said Acklin, a former cross-country coach at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. "Just got a lot of good memories and funny stories regarding Coach Beals. I knew him in a different way than some people did because a lot of people knew him as a basketball coach and teacher. I’ve got nothing but good memories of him. For me to come to Chrisman and be here in my sixth year and to be able to see him on a regular basis, I savored every minute I got to spend with Coach Beals."