GEORGETOWN — State Rep. Mike Marron pulled on his cowboy boots on Thursday night, placed his hat atop his head, hopped onto his gray horse named Goose and plodded into the muddy pit area at the Georgetown Fair’s rodeo.
Gone were the chaps that he wore when he used to ride saddle bronc horses, which buck the rider off as he hangs on as long as possible.
He and his wife, Brandy, agree he’s past those days, when he could still take the punishment of the physically demanding event.
“I’m getting a little older, and I’m not as fast as I once was,” he said, “so we’re trying a new event.”
So last week, Marron tried team roping for the first time, an event in which two riders try to lasso a small steer as quickly as possible.
Rodeos were a constant in his life after he participated in his first at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield in March 1994, when he was a senior in high school. He used to go to 15 or 20 a year, including ones as far away as Arizona and Utah, but as he has become busier as an elected official, that’s waned.
The Georgetown fair rodeo is his first of the year.
“When I was a kid, and when I was in college and after college, I dedicated a lot of time to it,” he said. “It was one of the main focuses of my life. ... I was never real good, but I had a lot of fun.”
Much of Mike and Brandy’s life together revolves around their horses. When he’s not in Springfield, where he took office last September, their evenings are spent riding along with their daughter, Ainsley, for whom they recently bought a pony.
Sometimes, they’ll just ride around the pasture, and others, Brandy will ride around the barrels while he watches, or she’ll pull the roping dummy as he tries to lasso it.
They first crossed paths at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds as kids when she gave him a ribbon, although they didn’t realize it until much later.
When the event finally arrived on Thursday evening, Goose, a relatively new horse for Marron, hesitated out of the gate as the steer pulled away, so Marron wasn’t able to lasso it in time.
“It takes a while to get with a horse,” Brandy said. “They each have their own personalities. You can tell when they’re starting to get nervous or they’re calm or they’re ready to go or they just don’t really feel good. You can pick up on those things and really get to know them.”
While it’s treated as a sport in some respects, the rodeo is a light-hearted event at times, with the announcer and the clowns constantly making jokes and putting on quick comedy sketches in between events.
When the announcer pulled him over and started asking him questions on the microphone, Marron joined in on the fun.
“You run into more horse manure in Springfield than you do at the rodeo,” he said.
“I would tend to agree with that,” the announcer responded.
Marron, though, has always been serious about his love for the sport.
“There’s nothing like it in the world,” he said. “Especially when you make a good ride. It can be a very frustrating sport, but when everything goes right and you win and you really conquer a tough bucking horse, there’s no feeling like it in the world.”