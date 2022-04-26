Guest commentaries: Samantha Stewart | Pam Burnside | Karena LaPlace | Barbara Gillespie | Samantha Carter | Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
Podcasts: Community Conversation radio guests Amber Oberheim | Crime Stoppers' John Hecker and Gary Spear | Karen Simms | Bryant Seraphin | Von Young Jr. | Dustin Heuerman | Dean Hazen | Lamont Holden | Justin Bouse | Dave Griffet | Debarah and Peter McFarland | Hub and Stephanie Burnett
Open records reports: Guns reported stolen to Champaign County Sheriff's Office | Urbana PD | Arcola, Hoopeston, Tolono PD & Ford County Sheriff | Danville PD, Rantoul PD, Vermilion County Sheriff's Office | Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Want to weigh in on our Community Conversation on gun violence? Submit a Letter to the Editor
To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9 | Part 10 | Part 11 | Part 12 | Part 13 | Part 14 | Part 15 | Part 16 | Part 17 | Part 18 | Part 19 | Part 20
Election 2022: Questions and answers for 13th District candidates | The GOP gubernatorial field
Offering the right after-school programs can lead to a reduction in youth violence, study after study has shown. So what such programs ought to be offered locally? We asked that of LEMOND PEPPERS, the city of Urbana’s community engagement coordinator.
“I think we first need to continuously create room and safe spaces for new and all ideas to emerge. Our community is hurting and it has been my experience that too often, quick replies from a place of hurt can be identified with deficiencies.
“Having said that, I am of the belief that our after-school programs need to be those that attend to and cultivate the ‘whole child,’ which includes the family.
“During the height of the pandemic, we bore witness to our federal and local government, as well as several local agencies, finally putting down the guardrails and restraints of capitalism and attending to humanistic needs.
“Some ventures were successful while others, with the best of intentions, lacked. But my point is, there was an overwhelming sense of community and striving to make sure people had much of what they needed, with minimal traditional hoops and barriers. The same framework needs to be applied and supported now more than ever.
“We need to begin to offer after-school programs that drive the interest in current trends — technology. Our kids are not at the playground until dusk like kids of my era; they are connected through technology and how it makes life not just fun, but livable.
“STEM and STEAM programs need to be offered to whole families free of charge or at minimal cost, based on a family’s economic status. Along with these programs, we need individuals from our various trades to get involved and be willing to not only teach basic skills, but for local unions to offer paid internships and be intentional that these internships be set aside for minority groups.
“So what does this program look like specifically, one might ask?
“First, we need the use of school, church and community buildings to house such groups, with supervisory staff.
“We need skilled and certified professionals in STEM, the trades, even sports departments — willing to volunteer their time, talents and equipment.
“And similar to scholarly programs such as the Principal’s Scholars Program and Upward Bound Program, they should be advertised and aimed at minority groups — with a special emphasis on neighborhoods and populations where gun violence and crime is high.
“We can no longer continue to turn away from, dismiss or ignore the power of being intentional. We cannot again wait on a pandemic to renew a prioritization of humankind and a shift away from the age-old system of the haves and have-nots.”