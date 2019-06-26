URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had heroin intended for sale two years ago and more recently possessed cocaine has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Despite pleading guilty with the understanding that Judge Roger Webber determine his sentence, Keynota Dunn maintained Wednesday that his lawyer told him he’d get fewer years.
“He misguided me. He led me to believe I would get way less,” an upset Dunn proclaimed to Webber, who instructed Dunn to file a motion to reconsider his sentence.
Dunn’s attorney, Myron Goldstin of Chicago, told Webber he had made no such promise to Dunn but clarified that he had told his client he was “hopeful” that Webber would “compromise” and give him fewer than the 12 years Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson sought.
Had Dunn been tried and convicted of the original charges in his two cases, he faced up to 36 years in prison.
“He has already received a significant benefit,” Webber said Wednesday, referring to the plea agreement Dunn entered back in April.
Dunn, 24, whose last known address was in the 2600 block of Lawndale Drive. pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver heroin, admitting he had heroin on March 24, 2017, at his girlfriend’s Champaign home. Larson said the Street Crimes Task Force found 1.6 grams of heroin packaged in 18 bags for sale and $7,000 cash in the woman’s home.
In another search that same day at a second residence in Urbana associated with Dunn, police found him with $635 in his pocket and the keys to his girlfriend’s Champaign home, Larson said.
While he was out on bond in that case, Dunn was also arrested and charged with another drug-related crime. He ultimately pleaded guilty to possessing fewer than 15 grams of cocaine on Jan. 11 of this year at an apartment in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign. Larson said police found baggies swirling in a toilet when they entered and cocaine residue on a scale.
A third case involving a weapons charge against Dunn from March 2017 was dismissed by Larson in advance of the plea deal after Webber suppressed as evidence the discovery of a loaded gun in the glove box of a car Dunn was driving.
Webber found that the University of Illinois police officer who searched Dunn’s car following a traffic stop did not have probable cause to search the inside of the car where the gun was found.
But in arguing for the 12-year sentence, Larson urged the judge to note that Dunn’s fingerprints had been found on the loaded gun.
The prosecutor also argued that Dunn wasn’t truthful with the probation officer preparing the presentence investigation report when he told her he had no job.
“He’s not unemployed. Clearly, he’s a drug dealer,” argued Larson. “He’s greedy. He wants to make money through the suffering of others.”
He noted that Dunn had been released from prison in 2015 after having been convicted in 2013 of another drug offense. As a juvenile, Dunn had an adjudication for attempted armed robbery, Larson said.
“He said he did the crime because he wasn’t in the right state of mind,” Larson argued. “He hasn’t been in the right state of mind since 2013.”
Goldstin argued that Dunn was 18 when he was convicted of the other drug felony and as the father of two children, is now more “responsible” and more “reliable.” He recommended a six-year sentence for Dunn, who he said wants to get out and be a truck driver.
Webber agreed that Dunn did not appear to be violent but observed that his 14 traffic convictions in six years “shows a disregard for the rules and regulations of society.”