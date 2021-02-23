URBANA - A Georgetown man who admitted his role in sex crimes involving two children has been sentenced to 28 ½ years in federal prison.
Ian J. Dukes, 38, was sentenced Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow. She also ordered him to serve 15 years of supervised release after his release from prison.
Dukes pleaded guilty in August to all the counts with which he was charged: attempted enticement of a child under 18 to engage in sexual activity in July 2019; attempted sexual exploitation of the same minor; enticement of a second minor; sex trafficking of children; and receiving child pornography of a second minor.
Dukes has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his Feb. 11, 2020.
Co-defendant Julie P. Snyder, 43, of Urbana, pleaded guilty in November to attempted enticement of a minor and is scheduled to be sentenced April 28. She’s been in custody since March 6, 2020.
The pair was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Illinois State Police, and Urbana police in coordination with the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.