URBANA — A Champaign man who a judge said had been surrounded by guns most of his life was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for firing one at a person.
Herbert Shah, 28, whose last known address was on Leeper Drive, will have to serve at least 85 percent of that, or just under 19 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon on parole.
A jury convicted Shah in early November of those crimes that stemmed from a June 22, 2019, shooting in the parking lot of Hollywood Liquors, 512 S. Neil St., C.
No people were injured in the afternoon shooting. However, a sport utility vehicle belonging to the girlfriend of the man at whom Shah was shooting was hit by five bullets.
Witnesses identified Shah by a medical boot he was wearing that day. Further, a pink handgun was found on the roof of the nearby Fat City bar, which was in the path the shooter took after firing. At least one witness at trial testified seeing a man running with a pink gun. DNA found on the gun could not be excluded as having come from Shah.
During a four-hour hearing Tuesday, Judge Randy Rosenbaum first denied a motion for a new trial from Shah’s attorney, Cierra Norris of Chicago, before proceeding to sentencing.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink argued for the 22 years that Rosenbaum eventually gave Shah.
To convince Rosenbaum that Shah deserved that long, she had Champaign police detective Corey Phenicie testify about an April 2018 shooting at an apartment complex in north Champaign that Shah was believed to be involved in.
Phenicie also testified that following the Hollywood Liquors shooting, police found a gun in a car in Shah's garage on Leeper Drive that they believed belonged to Shah.
However, the jury in Shah’s first trial in September acquitted him of possessing that gun. That jury was hung on the shooting charge but the second jury convicted him of it.
Urbana police officer Jim Kerner also testified about a gun found in 2019 at Shah’s home in violation of his parole for aggravated robbery.
And Joshua Stover, a fellow inmate at the Champaign County Jail, testified that his jaw was broken on July 27, 2020, when Shah attacked him. Stover told the judge he had done nothing to provoke the attack, which left him with missing teeth and ongoing pain.
Jail administrator Lt. Josh Sapp played surveillance video for Rosenbaum that showed Shah repeatedly punching Stover in the face. Stover was found unconscious on the floor.
Shah had been charged with aggravated battery for the Stover attack but Alferink dismissed that case after he received the 22-year sentence.
Norris presented Rosenbaum with 11 letters in support of Shah and a video from his young son saying that he missed his father.
One of the letters purported to be from the man that Shah was accused of shooting at. Police never found him to testify at either of Shah’s jury trials. In the letter, he wrote that he and Shah knew each other and that there was no lingering animosity between them.
When it was his turn to address the judge, Shah continued to maintain his innocence, as he had in previous court hearings, and spent much of his statement criticizing Alferink for prosecuting him.
Rosenbaum noted that Shah’s convictions started when he was a juvenile for battery in 2006. He had other adjudications as a minor for aggravated possession of stolen firearms and theft from a person. As an adult, he was convicted of aggravated fleeing and eluding from police and aggravated robbery. Both convictions resulted in prison terms.
Shah faced up to 30 years for the aggravated discharge conviction and 14 years for unlawful use of weapons by a felon on parole.
Rosenbaum said even if the victim’s assertion that he was not affected by the incident were true, the shooting in a parking lot at a busy Champaign intersection still posed a grave threat to the public.
He sentenced Shah to 22 years for the shooting and 10 years for possession of a weapon, to be served at the same time.
Shah was given credit on his sentence for about 19 months he’s already served in the county jail.