URBANA — A Champaign man who held police at bay for hours as they tried to arrest him for two different cases involving violence against women has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Robert Perry, 31, will have to serve at least 25 ½ years behind bars after pleading guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Perry admitted that while armed with a knife on Jan. 26, 2021, he raped a woman who did not know him who was living in the same apartment complex where he was staying in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar laid out facts for Webber about the crime, which happened about 10:20 p.m. that day.
A man called police to report that the victim had called him to say there was an intruder in her home.
Her friend called 911 and the first officers to arrive saw a man leaving her apartment through the back door. Seeing police, the fleeing man dropped the woman’s purse, ran back into the apartment, then left out the front door. Police couldn’t catch him but found a steak knife in his flight path.
Lozar said the woman reported that she had been in bed with her toddler son when she heard someone inside and called her friend. A masked man with a knife in his hand then came into her room, ordered her to get off the phone and took her phone from her.
He told her to remove her pants or he would stab her, then sexually assaulted her and ordered her to take a shower. The woman went to the bathroom and turned on the water but did not get in so as to preserve evidence.
Lozar said five months after the attack, the state crime lab concluded that DNA taken from the woman matched Perry and he was charged with the felonies and a warrant issued for his arrest.
A little more than a week after the attack, Champaign police were called to a domestic dispute, again at the Country Brook Apartments.
On Feb. 6, 2021, Perry allegedly got into an argument with a woman who formerly dated him. A police report said he slapped her in the head, bit her hand and stole her phone as she tried to call 911. Perry fled but was later charged with robbery and domestic battery in that case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Perry was arrested on June 15, 2021, at the Country Brook Apartments after police responded there for another domestic dispute and learned that the man inside was Perry, who was wanted in the earlier rape and robbery cases.
The woman who was the alleged victim that day was able to get out unharmed but Perry refused to come out. Champaign officers surrounded the apartment and used a megaphone to try to coax him out for hours as neighbors watched from their own apartments and common areas of the complex. Police efforts included using armed SWAT officers, a robot with a camera and ultimately a kind of tear gas that forced Perry out.
In exchange for his guilty plea to one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, other counts alleging different sex acts and residential burglary were dismissed by Lozar as was the robbery case. He had faced 16 to 40 years in prison.
Lozar said Perry had prior convictions for possession of a firearm by a violent felon and aggravated battery. He will have to register as a sex offender.
Perry was given credit on his sentence for 431 days served.