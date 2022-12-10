DANVILLE — A Danville man who had about 3 ounces of methamphetamine in his car earlier this year has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Jason Latonis, 36, who listed an address in the 100 block of South Griffin Street, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Charles Hall to possession of methamphetamine, a Class X felony that could have netted him up to 30 years in prison.
Latonis admitted that on April 17, he had about 100 grams of methamphetamine, packaged in four bags, in his car.
Lacy said Illinois State Police found the drugs while investigating a car crash on Interstate 74.
State police contacted the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group to investigate, and officers from that unit learned from Latonis that he had just bought the drugs from one dealer and was on his way to meet another dealer to split them up.
In return for Latonis’ guilty plea, several other drug-related counts in that case and a second case of methamphetamine possession were dismissed.
He was given credit on his sentence for 235 days already served.