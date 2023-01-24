URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had a gun that police said he fired in his own neighborhood, then went into a neighbor’s home with it, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Jose Miller, 47, who last lived in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
On Dec. 1, 2021, Urbana police were called to that block for shots fired. Finding a shell casing on a porch in the 2000 block of Fletcher, they knocked on the door to talk to the resident.
The woman who answered the door signaled to police that she was in distress and they kept talking to her until they could see Miller inside on her couch. He appeared intoxicated and had been crying.
Later, after she was safely removed from the house, the woman told police she had heard the shots fired outside and got down in her hallway. A few minutes later, there was a knock at her door. Recognizing Miller, her neighbor, she let him in. He sat on her couch but she hadn’t noticed he had a gun.
Two patrol officers kept talking to him while at various times he asked them to shoot him. Police were able to get the resident and her daughter out while they continued to reason with Miller. When he eventually laid down on the floor, they arrested him.
In exchange for his guilty plea to the weapons charge, other charges of armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm were dismissed. Miller was given credit for the 417 days he’s been in custody since the shooting incident.
The gun that police recovered from him was loaded but had jammed. The ammunition in it matched the shell casings found outside his neighbor’s home.
With previous convictions for drug offenses and aggravated battery, Miller is not allowed to possess a gun. He had told the Urbana officers he needed it for protection.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Miller for drug treatment while in prison.