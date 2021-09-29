URBANA — An Urbana man convicted of possessing a gun with a laser sight on it has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The law requires that Demarkus Diggs, 23, serve 85 percent of his time for being an armed habitual criminal, or at least 17 years.
A jury convicted Diggs in August of the Class X felony offense after hearing evidence that on May 18, he was in possession of a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun equipped with a combination laser sight and light.
An Urbana police officer who went to Diggs’ apartment in the 2000 block of Vawter Street to talk to him about an unrelated case found Diggs sitting on a wall separating his balcony from his neighbor’s. Next to him was a small backpack that contained the gun.
Asked by the officer what he was doing, Diggs said that he was “chillin'.”
But testimony from a county jail lieutenant in charge of discipline suggests that Diggs had been doing anything but since his arrest.
To aggravate Diggs’ sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher had Lt. Jenna Good testify about Diggs’ behavior while he has been jailed, both before and after his conviction seven weeks ago.
“He has 53 disciplinary reports,” said Good, mostly for “not listening to staff, masturbation, hitting lights and fire extinguishers.” She called that number “above average” for an inmate.
Good detailed for Judge Randy Rosenbaum incidents of Diggs threatening to harm himself, staff and other inmates; “mule-kicking” his cell door almost daily, upsetting other inmates; flooding his cell and other cells near his; spreading feces on his door window so that staff can’t see him; and exposing his genitals or masturbating in front of female correctional officers.
Good said correctional officers have also found prescription medication in his cell that Diggs was supposed to have taken in the presence of the jail nurse.
She said his misbehavior increased significantly after he was convicted.
On cross-examination by Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, Good said there was only one incident in which Diggs actually got into an altercation with a fellow inmate. His threats to harm staff or others or to go on a hunger strike were not carried out, Good noted.
Although Diggs qualified for a sentence of up to 60 years because of his criminal record, Bucher recommended only 30 years.
“Champaign County, Illinois, the U.S. as a whole is in the throes of two different pandemics: COVID and gun violence,” said Bucher, noting that Diggs was given a “golden opportunity” in 2016 at drug treatment while on probation for his convictions on two burglary charges one residential-burglary charge. But while serving that sentence, he committed an aggravated robbery that sent him to prison.
Miller-Jones sought a sentence of six to 12 years in prison.
“Thirty years in prison is crazy. He’s misbehaved, but nothing he’s done warrants 30 years,” she said.
Miller-Jones said her client lived with his mother and sisters and has children ages 5 and 3.
Expelled from school, Diggs never got past the ninth grade, she said, and can barely read or write.
His criminal career started as a juvenile in 2012 when he was adjudicated delinquent for committing a criminal trespass.
Asked if he had anything to say, Diggs told the judge he wanted an opportunity to write music and get a high school diploma.
Rosenbaum said that Diggs and others with guns must be deterred. The judge also expressed concern for the correctional officers who have to deal with aberrant behavior from inmates.
After the sentencing hearing, Bucher dismissed three other cases against Diggs in which he was charged with theft and burglary.