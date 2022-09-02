URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a gun altered to perform like a machine gun has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Rockeith Brown, 31, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of North Gregory Street, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful use of weapons, a Class X felony because the gun had been altered.
Brown admitted that on Aug. 19, 2021, about 12:05 a.m., he was in a car that Champaign police had followed after seeing the vehicle quickly leave an area where police had heard shots being fired.
Police found a stick magazine that contained a live round on the driver’s seat. They also found a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol altered to fire like a machine gun. The gun was loaded with a drum magazine, designed to hold more rounds.
Also arrested with Brown was a woman in the car, Angel Freeman, 26, of Champaign. She is also charged with possession of a machine gun but her case remains unresolved.
Brown was given credit on his sentence for 380 days already served.
Court records show Brown had prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated battery as an adult and juvenile adjudications for theft and obstructing justice.