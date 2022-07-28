Drop a question into the 'Bag right here
In Tom's Mailbag, Tom Kacich will revisit the topic of area towns using noon whistles.
That includes a pleasant conversation with the mayor of LeRoy, part of which follows:
***
"I don't remember there not being a noon whistle," said LeRoy Mayor Steve Dean, who is 73. "All I know is that it started years ago when there were a couple of factories on the west side of town and it was the way to know it was time to take a break."
"Very seldom" are there complaints about the noon whistle which is actually a siren that sounds for about 30 seconds every day but Sunday, he said.
For years, he recalled, storeowners in downtown LeRoy would lock their doors at the sound of the noon whistle and head down to Land's Cafe for lunch.
"Then they'd all gradually reopen after they'd had their meal," he said.
Have a noon whistle story to share? Email Kacich at tkacich@news-gazette.com