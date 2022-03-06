Illinois won its first regular season Big Ten title since 2005 on Sunday night, rallying past Iowa 74-72 at a sold-out State Farm Center.
The postgame celebration took place on a crowded court, flooded with fans who rushed from their seats after the final buzzer.
“We did this with a bunch of high-character guys but we could not have done this without all of you,” Brad Underwood said to the fans. “These trophy presentations aren’t over. We’re bringing a few more back to Champaign. Let the party begin.”
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini celebrate a title pic.twitter.com/GyFPxaVmHb— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) March 7, 2022
The Illini open the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed at 10:30 a.m. Friday. They win the tiebreaker with the team they shared the Big Ten title with: Wisconsin. Illinois beat the Badgers in the teams' only regular season meeting.
Sunday night's opportunity came about after Nebraska rallied past Wisconsin earlier in the day. Had they won, the Badgers would have claimed the Big Ten title outright.
"This as not an easy win, this was not an easy season. We dealt with a lot," Underwood said. "Just crazy. I'm so happy for this team."