Ensuring educational success of all children — something Champaign teachers, administrators and school board members all want — requires a systems approach. This means looking specifically at how key relationships are operating.
The relationships we need to examine include teacher to parent, teacher to teacher and teacher to student.
— Parent to teacher: Parental involvement begins with strong lines of communication between parents and teachers.
How can the PTA be improved to make that structure more accessible to parents who juggle many responsibilities at the same time? Advanced notice is imperative.
What about transportation? What about interpreters for parents who are English language learners?
How can schools and teachers make lines of communication more accessible for all parents?
— Teacher to student: Have high expectations of all kids. Call on them in class to answer questions. Expect them to be able to answer the toughest questions. Don’t let them off the hook.
That is the same thing you would expect of any student you imagine is going to succeed.
Treat them as if you are preparing them to go to an Ivy League school when they graduate.
Don’t give up on someone if they fall short or get something wrong when you call on them. Always come back by giving everyone the benefit of the doubt that they can do it.
— Teacher to teacher: From a school-system perspective, this means having high expectations not just in high school, but all the way from kindergarten to 12th grade.
A systems approach means figuring out how you, as teachers, can change the pipeline. How are you making sure your colleagues teaching in earlier grades also have high expectations of the kids you will be seeing in next year or two years down the road?
It’s not just parents pushing teachers. It’s about teachers pushing other teachers, as well. Is that part of your professional code of ethics?
The way forward
COVID-19 has changed some things, but also just made more clear many inequities in education that have been going on for a long time. We must ramp up expectations and then figure out how to help students realize those higher expectations.
There has always been a need for extra attention. Things like “summer slide” have been happening for generations. Now we have COVID-19 and the COVID-19 slide, where students who weren’t expected to succeed were even more able to escape attention.
It is critical to take the extra time to work with students who are underperforming and who are underprivileged — whose families don’t have the resources to offset what has been lost due to the pandemic and its ensuing lockdowns.
Teachers are the experts at knowing how to help students learn. Parents can certainly support the learning of their children, but let’s be clear that not all parents are similarly situated to do so. That is, while some parents have the means to take their kids with them to Italy for a summer vacation, other parents are still back in Champaign trying to figure out how to pay the rent.
This does not mean working-class or poorer families don’t care about education or the welfare of their children. It does mean public education needs to vary its approach if you really want to promote the success of all children, regardless of differences in background.
Look for students who have been able to slack off — maybe because of your colleagues in earlier grades, maybe because of things happening at home — and don’t let them get away with it.
If your Black or Brown student is getting a D, challenge them to get a B — then figure out what they will need to succeed to get there. If your Black or Brown student is getting a B, expect that they can get an A — and figure out how to help them get there.
Provide the tools each child needs to be successful. This is what advocacy, social justice and racial justice in the education system looks like.
Be an anti-racist racial-justice educator.
NAACP supports teachers — with some strings attached
To the extent that teachers are stepping up to meet these challenges in these ways, I and the NAACP are enthusiastically willing to support better conditions for teachers.
Teachers are underpaid and often underappreciated. They deserve to be supported in doing their work effectively.
Effective teaching, however, includes addressing racial inequity in schools and classrooms.
I and the NAACP have the highest expectations of our teachers. The NAACP is willing to help teachers meet those expectations as well. You are not alone.