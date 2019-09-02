ARCOLA — Over the years, the Arcola Broomcorn Festival parade lineup has featured a future president (Barack Obama), a Pulitzer Prize winner (Dave Barry) and, of course, precision lawn mowers of all kinds (pushed by the World Famous Lawn Rangers).
On Saturday, the 49th edition of Douglas County’s September staple will make more history, with its first LGBT-themed parade entry — a group led by local native Michael Doyle.
Doyle, a member of Arcola High’s Class of 1964, said the timing is a natural, given that this year marks the 50th anniversary of New York’s Stonewall Riots, a series of demonstrations by the gay community in Greenwich Village that were considered a breakthrough moment in the fight for LGBT rights.
The group plans to walk behind a banner with the words “Stonewall 50.”
“We selected the Broomcorn Festival parade because it is the largest small-town festival in the area,” Doyle said Sunday. “We want the people of Arcola to show up and see our pride.”
Helping coordinate entry No. 39 in the parade will be Tyger McClure, who organized a similar venture at a parade in Paxton on June 30.
“The Paxton parade had 116 participants, and it would be nice if we have at least that many for our marching unit,” Doyle said.
Barry, the award-winning humorist and honorary member of Arcola’s Lawn Rangers, will also be back in town this weekend, Pat Monahan said Sunday.
The Lawn Rangers have marched in every Broomcorn parade since 1960.
Barry marched with them in 1995 and brought them national acclaim when he told their story in his syndicated column.