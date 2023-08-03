CHAMPAIGN — A UI employee has been reinstated to her position of library clerk following a petition and protest from AFSCME locals 981 and 3700.
Catherine Nguyen was told that a lack of available work caused her layoff in June, but the union rallied behind her because members saw that as an insufficient reason, as many student workers were still performing similar duties.
Negotiations between UI and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees went on for about a month before the university stepped away from the bargaining table, which prompted the union protest.
The petition gained over 500 signatures.
Over 150 members of AFSCME and the United Steelworkers District 7 gathered at the library on July 19 to present the petition to library Dean Claire Stewart, who gave them a firm “no” at the time.
Since then, the university returned to the bargaining table, which AFSCME representative Christina De Angelo said was also due in part to “support from community members, labor, and media.”
Nguyen’s layoff has been reversed and she has been assigned work under her title of library clerk at a new site on campus with pay and benefits fully restored.