DANVILLE — A former Danville man who admitted sexually molesting two children has been sentenced to natural life in prison.
Travis Vannote, 61, pleaded guilty Thursday before Vermilion County Judge Charles Hall to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Vannote admitted that the sex acts occurred in 2012 and again in 2014 with two different victims who were under the age of 13.
Because he committed acts with two victims, a life sentence was mandated.
The case was investigated by Danville Police and Vannote was charged originally in November 2020 with 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.
Lacy said Vannote had a 1976 conviction for indecent liberties with a child for which he received a prison term, and a 1983 misdemeanor theft conviction.