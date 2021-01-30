PEORIA — A Springfield man who held drug-addicted women hostage in Champaign motel rooms, forcing them to perform sex acts for cash that he pocketed, has been sentenced to life in prison.
An investigation into Franshon Stapleton, 48, that began with a Crime Stoppers tip to Urbana police in the fall of 2017, culminated in his sentence Friday in a federal courtroom in Peoria, even as he protested his innocence in the wake of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
At the conclusion of a five-hour hearing, Judge James Shadid said anything less than life in prison would ignore the harm that Stapleton had caused the victims, his lack of remorse, and the sentencing guidelines.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elly Peirson and Ryan Finlen had prosecuted Stapleton since he was charged in May 2018. Stapleton has been locked up since then. After going through several court-appointed attorneys, Stapleton told the judge last summer that he wanted to represent himself.
On Sept. 28, as his jury trial was set to begin, he pleaded guilty to four counts of sex trafficking and about a dozen other conspiracy and racketeering charges related to the use of his cellphone and the Internet, considered instruments of interstate commerce, in his business.
The federal sentencing guidelines called for a life sentence, which is what Finlen argued Stapleton deserved. That came after Peirson had presented the judge with evidence from a business associate of Stapleton, police and impact statements from two of his victims.
Kamaal Dudley, 29, testified that he worked for Stapleton, who ran the prostitution business out of Champaign motel rooms with women from Champaign, Sangamon and Peoria counties.
Stapleton initially advertised on the website BackPage.com before the Justice Department shut it down in April 2018.
Dudley explained how the operation worked, how much money funneled through and how much Stapleton paid him. He said he and Stapleton communicated through dozens of text messages daily that were all business-related.
Urbana police officer Mike Cervantes testified about his role in investigating Stapleton, who was initially stopped by Urbana police in mid-November 2017 after a Crime Stoppers tip about him driving prostitutes to and from hotels in Champaign and Urbana in a certain SUV.
Information in the initial federal complaint said that when Stapleton was stopped, police found about 5 grams of cocaine, more than $4,900 cash, drug paraphernalia, several hundred condoms and four cellphones. The cocaine possession led to a state charge against Stapleton which was dismissed just three weeks ago in the wake of his federal sex trafficking case.
Using data from the cellphones of Stapleton, Dudley and Katelyn Curtis, 27, who also lived with and worked for Dudley, police linked several text messages to prostitution ads on BackPage.
Included in the phone numbers uncovered by police was one belonging to a Champaign police officer, who subsequently retired from the department and pleaded guilty in December 2018 to misdemeanor solicitation of a sex act for a sentence of conditional discharge.
Cervantes said when he interviewed Stapleton in May 2018, Stapleton denied operating the prostitution business and said the large amount of cash he had came from men who paid him to perform sex acts with him. Cervantes said police found no evidence to support that claim.
However, police had obtained information from women working for Stapleton that he gave them a daily allotment of heroin and/or crack cocaine, food and a small amount of cash in return for them having sex for cash with multiple clients a day. He kept the money.
If they needed more drugs than what he doled out, he forced them to have more sex with clients to pay for it. The women said he threatened and sometimes physically abused them to get them to perform the sex.
Also testifying Friday was Mike Mitchell, a federal agent working for Homeland Security on Stapleton’s activities.
Dudley and Curtis were also prosecuted for their roles in Stapleton’s business and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and aiding racketeering. Dudley was sentenced in June 2020 to 46 months in prison and Curtis sentenced in December 2019 to three years in prison.
In October, after Stapleton pleaded guilty, Shadid reduced both their terms to time served based on their “substantial assistance” to the government.