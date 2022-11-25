2:24 Q2 | Lena-Winslow 16, Camp Point Central 0
Isaac Genebacher is stopped short on fourth and four on the Lena-Winslow 13 and CPC ends a promising drive short of the end zone. The good news for CPC is that it ran off nearly seven minutes of clock and will receive the kickoff to start the second half. Important drive from LW coming up – it will start at its own 12.
***
9:03 Q2 | Lena-Winslow 16, Camp Point Central 0
***
END Q1 | Lena-Winslow 8, Camp Point Central 0
A fast first quarter ends with Gage Dunker intercepting Camp Point Central quarterback Nick Moore to give Lena-Winslow the ball at their own 29. A few plays later, the Panthers have driven to the CPC 38 thanks to a few big carries from Jake Zeal.
***
5:10 Q1 | Lena-Winslow 8, Camp Point Central 0
A few plays later, Gage Dunker punches it in from the goal line and Zeal runs in for two. As will be the case throughout the game, the Panthers lead the Panthers.
***
7:20 Q1 | Lena-Winslow 0, Camp Point Central 0
The first few minutes of action haven yielded two fumbles – both recovered by the offense – and a Camp Point Central fake punt that didn't pan out. Lena-Winslow takes over at its own 49 and as I type this, Jake Zeal rushes for 32 yards to put the Panthers squarely in the red zone.
***
Good morning, football fans. Joey Wright here. Here's our view from the press box as the Class 1A state title game between Camp Point Central and Lena-Winslow gets set to kick off. It should be a good one – it's the only matchup between 13-0 teams this weekend. That's the Lena-Winslow crowd, by the way. Camp Point Central has a nice contingent right below us.
***
Will this week mark the last time in the foreseeable future that the IHSA football state championship games emanate from Memorial Stadium?
That's a concern for another time, as 16 teams converge upon Champaign-Urbana with the express goal of earning a state title.
The Class 1A through 4A games will be played Friday morning, afternoon and evening, while the Class 5A through 8A contests will occur on the same timeline Saturday. Here's the planned schedule:
— Class 1A final: Lena-Winslow (13-0) vs. Camp Point Central (13-0), 10 a.m. Friday
— Class 2A final: Tri-Valley (11-2) vs. St. Teresa (13-0), 1 p.m. Friday
— Class 3A final: IC Catholic (12-1) vs. Williamsville (12-1), 4 p.m. Friday
— Class 4A final: Providence Catholic (9-4) vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 13-0), 7 p.m. Friday
— Class 5A final: Nazareth Academy (9-4) vs. Peoria (12-1), 10 a.m. Saturday
— Class 6A final: Prairie Ridge (12-1) vs. East St. Louis (11-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
— Class 7A final: Chicago Mt. Carmel (13-0) vs. Batavia (10-3), 4 p.m. Saturday
— Class 8A final: Lincoln-Way East (13-0) vs. Loyola Academy (12-1), 7 p.m. Saturday
Follow along throughout both days as we provide updates of the action on the Zuppke Field turf. News-Gazette writers Joey Wright and Colin Likas will be along for the ride, camped out in the Memorial Stadium press box across both days.
As a prelude to the competition, here's some material to prepare you for what's to come.