PEORIA — The jury deciding Brendt Christensen’s fate returned to the federal courthouse in Peoria on Thursday morning to continue their deliberations.

He was convicted last month for kidnapping and killing visiting University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang in June 2017, and now faces life in prison or the death penalty.

After closing arguments Wednesday in the sentencing phase, the jury began deliberating at 1:31 p.m. and deliberated until 5 p.m., when they left for the day.

They returned this morning at 9.

While they were deliberating Wednesday, the jury sent Judge Jim Shadid three questions via notes.

When this happens, the court security officer hands the clerk the note, and the parties return to the courtroom to discuss what the appropriate answer would be.

Then Judge Shadid would write answer on the note and return the note to the jury.

The questions Wednesday dealt with the scope of the prosecution’s aggravating factor of future dangerousness, tallying the number of jurors who agree with a mitigating factor and when to weigh the mitigating factors.