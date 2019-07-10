UPDATE: Noon
PEORIA – On cross examination, Brendt Christensen’s father, Michael Christensen, was asked about his son calling the case political in a recorded jail call.
“If he didn’t, I probably did” say that, he said. Prosecutor James Nelson asked the father if he thinks the case is political. “Not completely,” he said.
He said he initially believed his son could be innocent.
A few days after Brendt Christensen was arrested, he apparently told Christensen that if he was exonerated he would tell Ms. Zhang’s father he should be ashamed of himself. Christensen’s dad said he was frustrated that everyone assumed his son was guilty after he was arrested, when he could imagine situations where he wasn’t.
Christensen’s uncle, Mark Christensen, also testified.
Describing Brendt Christensen, his uncle called him a “happy go-lucky kid ... just a real nice kid.”
Asked what he thought of his crime: “It’s horrendous. It’s a travesty. I have no idea. I feel terrible for her family.”
PEORIA — Brendt Christensen broke down crying while his father described how a death sentence would impact him during Wednesday morning testimony.
His father also cried, taking a couple breaks and was barely able to continue.
“A death sentence, I could handle,” Michael Christensen said. “But not the actual death.”
He said he recently pictured Christensen about to be executed, but “I had to stop. I can’t think of that too much.”
Asked if he had anything to say to Yingying Zhang’s family, he struggled to speak, but said, “I’m sorry my son was the cause of their pain.”
Christensen was also crying at this point.
As the father left for a break, Christensen’s face was red and his lawyers had their arms around him. Another one of his lawyers walked out of the courtroom with his father after he finished and was crying while walking past Christensen.
Christensen also cried when his father described how Christensen’s wife became good friends with his younger sister.
Christensen also smiled and laughed when the defense showed a picture of him dressed as a red Power Ranger for Halloween and playing with his cat.
His dad said he still loves his son and will support him. “Oh God, yes,” he said. “Of course.”
“I’m his parent. I have to be here. I love him. Nothing’s going to stop that. I have no choice.”
He said his father was never around and an alcoholic, so he tried to be the opposite with his three kids.
He said Christensen was a smart kid in an accelerated program and participated in track and field.
He also described Christensen’s night terrors growing up, and his episode at 15 when he jumped off the second-floor porch and into a van.
He also talked about his work accident when 19, when he fell 16 feet at a construction site and severely hurt both arms.