PEORIA — Lawyers will make their final pitches a little after 9 a.m. today for why convicted killer Brendt Christensen should or should not receive the death penalty.

After U.S. District Judge Jim Shadid reads instructions to the jury, the attorneys will tie together the evidence presented over the last seven days of the sentencing phase and eight days of the guilt phase last month.

During that phase, it took the jury less than two hours to find Christensen guilty of kidnapping and killing visiting University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang.

During the first phase, a quick guilty verdict was expected, as Christensen’s lawyers admitted in their opening statements that Christensen killed Ms. Zhang.

He kidnapped her June 9, 2017, while she was waiting for a bus near campus, took her back to his apartment and killed her.

He was arrested June 30, 2017, a day after he attended a campus vigil for Ms. Zhang’s disappearance and was recorded by his ex-girlfriend describing in gruesome detail how he said he killed Ms. Zhang.

Investigators also found Ms. Zhang’s DNA on a baseball bat he said he hit her in the head with and in a blood stain on the bottom of the carpet beneath his bed.

During the sentencing phase, it’s unclear what decision the jury will make and how long it will take to reach that decision.

Unlike a typical case, there can’t be a hung jury during death penalty deliberations; if the decision isn’t unanimous for death, he gets life in prison.

That could in theory speed the process up, but even just the paperwork itself is much more complicated than during the guilt phase, when they filled out a simple one-page form for each of the three counts he was facing.

(Christensen was also found guilty on two counts of lying to the FBI for changing his story about what he was doing the day Ms. Zhang went missing.)

In this case, the jury will have to indicate on the verdict form which of the government’s “aggravating factors,” or reasons for the death penalty, they unanimously agreed exist.

And then they’ll have to indicate how many jurors agreed to which of the defense’s “mitigating factors,” or reasons against the death penalty.

The prosecution has eight aggravating factors they are trying to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, and the jury can only consider an aggravating factor if they all agree on it.

And the defense has about 50 mitigating factors they are trying to prove by a preponderance of the evidence, and each juror can consider only the ones they think were proven.

The defense’s factors are much more granular, for example, using separate mitigating factors for a history of mental illness on his mother’s side and his father’s side.

The jurors can also come up with their own mitigating factors.

After deciding which factors were proven, the jurors will then weigh the various factors.

“You must not simply count the number of aggravating and mitigating factors,” U.S. District Judge Jim Shadid told the jury at the beginning of the sentencing phase. “You must instead consider the weight and the value of each factor.”

Ultimately, he told them, the decision is up to them, as the law never requires the death penalty to be imposed.

“The law leaves this decision exclusively to you, the jury,” he said. “Whichever sentence you choose, death or life imprisonment without the possibility of release, the Court is required to impose that sentence.”

Once the jury reaches a decision, the court will give the parties about a 30-minutes heads up before it’s announced.