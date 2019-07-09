UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

PEORIA — There was emotional testimony from Ms. Zhang’s father as well as a video from her mother Tuesday afternoon in court.

Her father, Ronggao Zhang, started crying when shown a picture of him with her at the train station on her way to the U.S. and asked if that was the last time he saw her.

“My life without her will not be complete,” he said.

Before prosecution played a video of Ms. Zhang’s mother, Lifeng Ye, Brendt Christensen appeared to be crying, grabbing a tissue and bringing it to his eyes.

During testimony from the family, he’s been looking down or had his eyes closed.

“She was a very good child,” her mother said, adding he was always mature for her age and an excellent student.

She said she would help out with chores without needing to be asked, and would start doing her homework right away.

Said she would help out when donations were requested at school, and would give her financial aid to students in more need.

“How am I supposed to carry on living?” her mom asked. “I really don’t know how to carry on.”

She said she was pleased with Ms. Zhang’s boyfriend and looked forward to them getting married.

“I also so much wanted to see her in a wedding dress,” she said while crying.

She said she can no longer go to weddings bc she thinks of Ms. Zhang.

“My daughter did not get to wear a wedding dress,” she said. “I really wanted to be a grandma.”

At that point, a female juror appeared to get up and leave, leading to a 15-minute break.

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

PEORIA — As the sentencing phase of Brendt Christensen continued Tuesday morning, the jury heard additional testimony from Yingying Zhang’s boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou.

“She was a good pingpong player, not a good badminton player, but she enjoyed it,” Hou said. He added that “she loved being here” in the U.S. and wanted to do better research, make a contribution and learn a different culture.

He said he hoped to finish his Ph.D. and get his post-doctorate in the U.S., and then return to China with her, and that they planned to get married in October 2017.

He said Ms. Zhang’s death has been especially hard on her parents. “Yingying was their everything” and hope for the future. “Now they lose their future.” “They cannot eat, they cannot sleep.”

He said her mom in particular has cried almost every day and that her house has gotten worse and worse. He said he is “so worried about them.”

Christensen sentencing: 'The only question that remains is when his death occurs' Attorneys for the government, which is seeking the death penalty, and for the defense, which is advocating for a life sentence for the convicted kidnapper and killer, both made their opening statements Monday to the same jury that rendered the verdict.

Hou said he tried to help them move on, “but how, without finding her?” Their “only desire is to find her and bring her back home.”

“They feel helpless,” he said. “They blame themselves.” And, “I will never give up hope to find her.”

For him, he said losing Ms. Zhang “totally changed my track of life.” She was “the most important person” in his life, and “especially knowing the facts of what he did” to her is “too cruel and painful.”

At that point, the defense objected, and the jury was excused, as the victim’s family is not allowed to opine on the defendant, his crime or his punishment.

The defense called for a mistrial, which was denied, and instead, the last part of the boyfriend’s comment was stricken and the jury was instructed not to consider it.

“I don’t think it rises to the level of mistrial,” Judge Jim Shadid said. The comment “didn’t catch anyone by surprise.”

The jury also watched a video interview with another college friend of Ms. Zhang, Shuang Wu.

Wu said Ms. Zhang was devoted to her family, and that her mom didn’t want her to study abroad, but instead wanted her to stay in China and work.

She said Ms. Zhang had “strong self-discipline” and while she “looked thin and small from the outside,” she had “strong independence and ideas.”

Ms. Zhang “never gave up on her dream to study abroad,” Wu said.And she “would almost always take initiative to take care of others,” Wu said, giving her friends an alarm they could put on their backpacks in case something happened to them.

She also invited Wu to go to plays or go skiing, new experiences for her. “She had a positive energy for life.”

So Wu said she was surprised when Ms. Zhang went missing that she would get into a stranger’s car. “I was in great shock,” she said, adding that Ms. Zhang had an awareness of her self-protection.

“Even to this day, we haven’t accepted this fact and recovered from this grief,” she said.

Later in the morning, lead FBI agent on the case Anthony Manganaro testified, repeating much of what was presented in the guilt phase.

The prosecution seemed to be trying to establish that Christensen took steps to obstruct the investigation, showing clips of him lying to investigators and receipts of his Drano purchases.

Manganaro said that they spent a good deal of time canvassing the residential area where Christensen said he let Ms. Zhang out, and that Christensen extensively cleaned his car and apartment.

They also played jail phone calls of Christensen telling his wife July 2, 2017, to tell his girlfriend not to talk to anyone except their lawyers.

He also told her to delete his Reddit account and comments.

In cross-examination, Assistant Federal Defender Elisabeth Pollock pointed out that he asked her to delete his Reddit account because the Reddit/University of Illinois community was trying to identify his account.

And she noted that Christensen lied about a lot in his interrogation videos, so the prosecution shouldn’t believe him when he said Ms. Zhang had very broken English.

And she noted that while Christensen cleaned in both his bedroom and bathroom, Ms. Zhang’s DNA was only found in the bedroom.

In response, Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Freres noted that bathrooms are easier to clean because they have less porous surfaces, and that the K-9 alerted to the presence of a body there.

In another response, Pollock noted that the dog alerted in the bathroom, but not the bedroom where blood had soaked to underneath the carpet.

They are on break for lunch now. Ms. Zhang’s father and brother are expected to testify this afternoon; additionally, a video from her mother will be shown.