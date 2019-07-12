PEORIA — Brent Christensen’s ex-wife, Michelle Zortman, testified again for less than an hour on Friday morning. She lives with her mom and flew in to testify under subpoena.
She said they got married in 2011 at a Best Western because she didn’t want a expensive, fancy wedding.
He proposed to her at the Great Wolf Lodge in the Wisconsin Dells.
Zortman said she regretted the joke she made on a jail call during the trial making fun of his ex-girlfriend that wore a wire and testified. She said she was emotional that day and “let that get the better of me.”
On cross-examination, Zortman said she recalled saying in June 2017 that Christensen was selfish, emotionally closed off and a good liar.
Prosecutors asked if Christensen also asked her to wear a red sweater when testifying. She said she couldn’t recall.
On redirect, Pollock asked her if she “picked out her own clothes like a big girl,” and Zortman said yes.
The jury is now hearing from University of Illinois counselors who saw or assessed Christensen in March 2017, when he went there for suicidal and homicidal thoughts.
The defense is trying to show he sought help, but internal policies weren’t followed and that he didn’t receive adequate care.