PEORIA — Jail employees are testifying today during the sentencing phase of Brendt Christensen's trial.
Up first: Livingston County Jail superintendent Stuart Inman.
Christensen, guilty of kidnapping and killing visiting UI scholar Yingying Zhang, was jailed there from late September 2017 to the end of May 2019, when he was taken to the Peoria County Jail to be close to the courthouse during trial.
Christensen had no violations, Inman said. The only incident was with a “stinger” in April 2018. A stinger is a piece of metal put in an outlet to heat water.
Christensen apparently blocked the window into his cell but was found not culpable and not punished, Inman said.
Christensen lived with seven other inmates in a pod.
Christensen also was only supposed to have three books at a time, but had more and the extras were stored away. Again, there was not a violation for this, Inman said.
Sgt. Donald Niles said Christensen would stay up late or all night reading and writing. “He didn’t sleep very much,” he said.
On cross examination, Inman said inmates in Christensen’s pod had access to their own TV, shower, phone, video phone and tablet.