UPDATE: 1 p.m.

PEORIA — The parties went through the preliminary jury instructions that will be read this afternoon. There were plenty of disagreements and issues to be determined later, but still on track to start at 1:30 p.m.

The defense wants to argue that if just one juror isn’t for death, then Christensen will get life. The defense said many courts allow this, and that if they can’t, jurors could unnecessarily change their mind because they’re worried about having a hung jury.

Judge Shadid said for the preliminary instruction, he’ll tell them to try to reach unanimous decsion either way. He will decide later about final jury instructions.

They went over the defense’s list of 54 mitigating factors, or reasons Christensen shouldn’t receive death penalty, which range from his alcoholic mother to no criminal history to allegedly not receiving proper care at the UI Counseling Center.

Shadid generally allowed these, even ones about Christensen’s prior mental health issues, despite the defense dropping their mental-health defense. He said he was being very lax.

However, Shadid warned the defense to be careful about connecting a previous diagnosis with Christensen’s mental health on June 9, 2017, when he kidnapped and killed Ms. Zhang.

Defense said they also have texts showing Christensen was suffering from the same symptoms he had previously sought help for leading up to June 9.

Jury returns at 1:30 for opening statements.

***

PEORIA — Monday morning’s pre-sentencing hearing was to clear up what evidence will be allowed during the sentencing phase of convicted murdered Brendt Christensen.

Christensen appeared, dressed in gray button-down shirt and dark dress pants. His dad was also present.

Beginning Monday, jury will decide murderer’s fate PEORIA — Beginning Monday, a jury of seven men and five women will decide whether Brendt Chr…

Judge James Shadid recommended some language for a stipulation about the plea negotiations so that lawyers don’t have to testify.

Shadid also said he will allow seven videos of Yingying Zhang’s friends from China describing her and what her loss means to them, as well as a video of Ms. Zhang singing.

Defense said they only received these videos recently, and not the trimmed-down versions that will be played.

Prosecution said they’ll be 10-20 minutes long each, and that they’ve cut out portions of the friends talking about Christensen’s punishment.

Shadid said he’ll allow video of Ms. Zhang’s mother to be played, which the prosecution said was recorded Saturday.

The judge also said he’d allow clips of Christensen making jail calls, which the prosecution said show him asserting his innocence, claiming the government didn’t find anything and that the case is political. Prosecution wants to use these to show lack of remorse.