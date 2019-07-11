PEORIA — Fellow physics colleagues testified that Brendt Christensen started out driven but started missing weekly TA meetings, stopped showing up to his office hours and did not use equipment he had signed up to use during testimony Thursday morning at the convicted killer’s sentencing hearing in Peoria.
A fellow grad student, Rita Garrido Menacho, said they had game nights in 2015-16, and Christensen drank too much at one and had to wait to drive home.
At one of the game nights, he also attempted to kiss a woman there, Garrido Menacho said she was told.
She also saw him at the campus vigil for Ms. Zhang, which she said seemed odd since he wasn’t too social and bc she hadn’t seen him in a while.
In spring 2017, a professor he was TAing for said he didn’t show up for weekly TA meetings because he said his wife’s car had a problem.
Also testifying Thursday morning was Christensen’s junior high track coach and advanced algebra teacher.
David Belk said Christensenwas a good student and triple jumper.
“Hard working, quiet,” Belk said.