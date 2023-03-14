Sign up for our daily (and free) Illini newsletter here
Shauna Green's Illini are in South Bend, Ind., prepping for the program's first NCAA tournament appearance in 20 years.
The Illini (22-9) will face Mississippi State (20-10) in a play-in game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion. The winner will play No. 6 seed Creighton (22-8) at 5 p.m. Friday in a first-round game at Purcell Pavilion.
News-Gazette beat writer Joe Vozzelli is on hand for today's media sessions. Photo editor Robin Scholz arrives on Wednesday.
