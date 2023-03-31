Angry skies over Illinois
Dark clouds loom over Mahomet at Interstate 74 and Prairieview Road around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A tornado was confirmed northwest of Rantoul at 7:46 p.m., later resulting in the closure of I-57 between Paxton and Rantoul.

Staff writer Joey Wright is monitoring Friday night's severe weather in East Central Illinois and will be providing updates until the situation clears.

Email your photos to jwright@news-gazette.com or send them via Twitter to @JoeyWright2000. 

9:08 p.m. — Interstate 57 is closed between Paxton and Rantoul due to severe weather. The closure is expected to last several hours according to Illinois State Police. U.S. Route 136 is also closed between Champaign County 1000E and 1100E. 

8:33 p.m. — Most of East Central Illinois remains under a tornado watch. 

8:26 p.m. — Strong winds reported at Willard Airport. 

8:11 a.m. — A severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Champaign and Vermilion counties until 9 p.m. 

7:55 p.m. — A tornado warning has been issued for northern Vermilion County and northeastern Champaign County until 8:15 p.m. 

7:50 p.m. — Reports indicate power outages in Fisher. 

7:46 p.m. — Confirmed tornado northwest of Rantoul. 

7:44 p.m. — Sirens sounding in Fisher.

7:41 p.m. — A severe thunderstorm warning includes Bement, Cerro Gordo and Monticello and is likely to include strong winds. It will last until 8:15 p.m.

7:30 p.m. — A funnel cloud is reported north of Mahomet. 

7:22 p.m. — Tornado warning has been issued for parts of Champaign County, including Fisher, Mahomet and Rantoul, until 7:45 p.m. 

7:03 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Saturday for 13 East Central Illinois counties, including Champaign, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Clark, and Vermilion. 

Multiple reports indicate severe damage in Sherman, a small town about nine miles north of Springfield. 

7:00 p.m. — Tornado warning has been issued for parts of Piatt County until 7:30 p.m.

6:40 p.m. — National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a tornado warning for parts of DeWitt, Logan and Macon counties. 

