9:08 p.m. — Interstate 57 is closed between Paxton and Rantoul due to severe weather. The closure is expected to last several hours according to Illinois State Police. U.S. Route 136 is also closed between Champaign County 1000E and 1100E.
8:33 p.m. — Most of East Central Illinois remains under a tornado watch.
8:27 pm -- Current status of Tornado Watches over central Illinois. The western half of the area had its watch expire at 8 pm. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/JiTiWGqHVp— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 1, 2023
8:26 p.m. — Strong winds reported at Willard Airport.
8:24 pm - Willard Airport in Savoy reported a 71 mph wind gust at 8:15 pm. #ILwx— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 1, 2023
8:11 a.m. — A severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Champaign and Vermilion counties until 9 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Champaign IL, Urbana IL and Rantoul IL until 9:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/1zzGzcHywZ— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 1, 2023
7:55 p.m. — A tornado warning has been issued for northern Vermilion County and northeastern Champaign County until 8:15 p.m.
7:55 pm -- A wide view of the line of severe thunderstorms, with warnings in place from St. Louis to north of Danville. The severe weather threat has ended west of I-55. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/Wf31hpPdWb— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 1, 2023
7:50 p.m. — Reports indicate power outages in Fisher.
7:46 p.m. — Confirmed tornado northwest of Rantoul.
7:43 pm -- Radar confirmed tornado with a storm just northwest of Rantoul. Power flashes are being reported near Dewey. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/NIe5AUQ2Js— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 1, 2023
7:44 p.m. — Sirens sounding in Fisher.
Sirens sounding in Fisher pic.twitter.com/yZdVRtxWRM— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) April 1, 2023
7:41 p.m. — A severe thunderstorm warning includes Bement, Cerro Gordo and Monticello and is likely to include strong winds. It will last until 8:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Monticello IL, Bement IL and Cerro Gordo IL until 8:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/Umb705EQid— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 1, 2023
7:30 p.m. — A funnel cloud is reported north of Mahomet.
7:29 pm -- Funnel cloud has been reported north of Mahomet. Storm is moving toward the Rantoul area. #ILwx— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 1, 2023
7:22 p.m. — Tornado warning has been issued for parts of Champaign County, including Fisher, Mahomet and Rantoul, until 7:45 p.m.
Significant damage to homes in Sherman, IL. Pulled an elderly lady out of the destroyed home in the first picture. Possible injuries. #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/ETFAoHsli8— Ethan Mok (@Emokwx) March 31, 2023
7:03 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Saturday for 13 East Central Illinois counties, including Champaign, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Clark, and Vermilion.
***
Multiple reports indicate severe damage in Sherman, a small town about nine miles north of Springfield.
#tornado damage in Sherman, IL. Multiple vehicles tossed off i55 with injuries #ILwx pic.twitter.com/QVSD3xnxPZ— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) April 1, 2023
620pm: Tornado east of Springfield, IL viewed from Buffalo, IL @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/r8jMgVjf0A— Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) March 31, 2023
7:00 p.m. — Tornado warning has been issued for parts of Piatt County until 7:30 p.m.
Tornado Warning including Maroa IL, De Land IL and Weldon IL until 7:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/SxKd6CGHJP— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 31, 2023
6:40 p.m. — National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a tornado warning for parts of DeWitt, Logan and Macon counties.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Princeville IL, Wyoming IL and Dunlap IL until 7:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/ze8jZZ3fpO— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 31, 2023