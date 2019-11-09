LIVE! Michigan State

Good afternoon college football fans.
This is Matt Daniels, the sports editor of The News-Gazette, filling in for beat writer Scott Richey for today's Illinois football game at Michigan State.
Scott is in Arizona this weekend covering Illinois men's basketball, which opened its trip out west on Friday night with an 83-71 win at Grand Canyon in what was a raucous atmosphere.
He's making the short trek from Phoenix to Tucson, Ariz., today before the Illini (2-0) tip off at No. 21 Arizona (1-0) at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
But back to football. Lovie Smith's program carries a 5-4 record and three-game win streak into today's 2:30 p.m. kickoff against the Spartans (4-4, 2-3).
Office for the day. #Illini kicks off at Michigan State in a little more than three hours from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. pic.twitter.com/sfB9uhkLax— Matt Daniels (@mdaniels_NG) November 9, 2019
Big injury news for the Illini, though, just delivered here in the Spartan Stadium press box. Linebacker Jake Hansen, one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award who leads the country in forced fumbles with seven, is out for today's game because of an injury, according to an Illinois spokesman.
Along with Hansen, defensive end Oluwole Betiku, receiver Dominic Stampley and receiver Ricky Smalling didn't make the trip because of injuries.
Michigan State, on the other hand, is reeling, having lost its previous three games, albeit to quality ranked teams in Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Speculation in East Lansing has centered around coach Mark Dantonio's status, but the Lansing State Journal reported on Friday that Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said 'it's not even a discussion' about firing Dantonio.
The Illini are two-touchdown underdogs, according to the Vegas oddsmakers, but the Illini players brushed that off when asked about it earlier this week.
"We love being the underdogs and being disrespected by that,” Hansen said on Monday. “It’s only going to make us a little bit hungrier.”
The biggest goal, though, is for Illinois to make a bowl game this season. Beat Michigan State today, or win at Iowa on Nov. 23 or beat Northwestern at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Nov. 30, and a bowl trip is in the cards for Illinois, the first one since 2014.
“This is a playoff game for us,” Smith said. “We’re looking at it that way. To be playing football that matters in November, that’s what we’re really most excited about. This is the biggest game we’ve had here since I’ve been here.”