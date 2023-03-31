Staff writer Joey Wright is monitoring Friday night's severe weather in East Central Illinois and will be providing updates until the situation clears.
7:55 p.m. — A tornado warning has been issued for northern Vermilion County and northeastern Champaign County until 8:15 p.m.
7:55 pm -- A wide view of the line of severe thunderstorms, with warnings in place from St. Louis to north of Danville. The severe weather threat has ended west of I-55. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/Wf31hpPdWb— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 1, 2023
7:50 p.m. — Reports indicate power outages in Fisher.
7:46 p.m. — Confirmed tornado northwest of Rantoul.
7:43 pm -- Radar confirmed tornado with a storm just northwest of Rantoul. Power flashes are being reported near Dewey. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/NIe5AUQ2Js— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 1, 2023
7:44 p.m. — Sirens sounding in Fisher.
Sirens sounding in Fisher pic.twitter.com/yZdVRtxWRM— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) April 1, 2023
7:41 p.m. — A severe thunderstorm warning includes Bement, Cerro Gordo and Monticello and is likely to include strong winds. It will last until 8:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Monticello IL, Bement IL and Cerro Gordo IL until 8:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/Umb705EQid— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 1, 2023
7:30 p.m. — A funnel cloud is reported north of Mahomet.
7:29 pm -- Funnel cloud has been reported north of Mahomet. Storm is moving toward the Rantoul area. #ILwx— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 1, 2023
7:22 p.m. — Tornado warning has been issued for parts of Champaign County, including Fisher, Mahomet and Rantoul, until 7:45 p.m.
Significant damage to homes in Sherman, IL. Pulled an elderly lady out of the destroyed home in the first picture. Possible injuries. #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/ETFAoHsli8— Ethan Mok (@Emokwx) March 31, 2023
7:03 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Saturday for 13 East Central Illinois counties, including Champaign, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Clark, and Vermilion.
Multiple reports indicate severe damage in Sherman, a small town about nine miles north of Springfield.
#tornado damage in Sherman, IL. Multiple vehicles tossed off i55 with injuries #ILwx pic.twitter.com/QVSD3xnxPZ— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) April 1, 2023
620pm: Tornado east of Springfield, IL viewed from Buffalo, IL @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/r8jMgVjf0A— Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) March 31, 2023
7:00 p.m. — Tornado warning has been issued for parts of Piatt County until 7:30 p.m.
Tornado Warning including Maroa IL, De Land IL and Weldon IL until 7:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/SxKd6CGHJP— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 31, 2023
6:40 p.m. — National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a tornado warning for parts of DeWitt, Logan and Macon counties.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Princeville IL, Wyoming IL and Dunlap IL until 7:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/ze8jZZ3fpO— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 31, 2023