The scene in Mahomet at Interstate 74 and Prairieview Road around 7:15 p.m. Friday

Staff writer Joey Wright is monitoring Friday night's severe weather in East Central Illinois and will be providing updates until the situation clears.

7:55 p.m. — A tornado warning has been issued for northern Vermilion County and northeastern Champaign County until 8:15 p.m. 

7:50 p.m. — Reports indicate power outages in Fisher. 

7:46 p.m. — Confirmed tornado northwest of Rantoul. 

7:44 p.m. — Sirens sounding in Fisher.

7:41 p.m. — A severe thunderstorm warning includes Bement, Cerro Gordo and Monticello and is likely to include strong winds. It will last until 8:15 p.m.

7:30 p.m. — A funnel cloud is reported north of Mahomet. 

7:22 p.m. — Tornado warning has been issued for parts of Champaign County, including Fisher, Mahomet and Rantoul, until 7:45 p.m. 

7:03 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Saturday for 13 East Central Illinois counties, including Champaign, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Clark, and Vermilion. 

Multiple reports indicate severe damage in Sherman, a small town about nine miles north of Springfield. 

7:00 p.m. — Tornado warning has been issued for parts of Piatt County until 7:30 p.m.

6:40 p.m. — National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a tornado warning for parts of DeWitt, Logan and Macon counties. 

